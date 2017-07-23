India vs England Women’s World Cup Final: Jhulan Goswami’s dream spell restricts England to 228/7

Jhulan Goswami took three wickets for 23 runs. Jhulan Goswami took three wickets for 23 runs.

The trumpets were blowing in the background and Indian players were celebrating in the middle. Sarah Taylor clapped while walking back to the pavilion after being given out caught behind. She was not amused with the decision and she did not hide her disappointment. For India, it was breakthrough they needed. Jhulan Goswami was brought back into the attack in the 33rd over and she struck one that over. He picked up the wicket of Fran Wilson. Though she did not get a hat-trick, she ensured that her team was not out of this.

The bowlers continued their good work and did bot let England accelerate in the death overs. England managed only 228/7. Natalie Sciver hit a half-century as England while Taylor made 45.

The partnership between the two was threatening one but Goswami’s stunning spell saw Taylor go back and then she picked up the second wicket. And she was not done as she picked up the wicket of Sciver, who had just completed her half-century, which was her third for 23 runs in 10 overs.

England won the toss and decided to bat first under clear sky before dark clouds began gathering over Lord’s. Openers Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Winfield made steady start and were looking good for a strong partnership. Winfield was growing in confidence before Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowled her around her legs.

The other opener Beaumont was also trying to get a move one as Indian spinners had stopped the run flow and in trying to hit Poonam Yadav for a big hit, she gave a catch in the deep. India then successfully reviewed a leg-before decision to make Knight Yadav’s second victim.

Indian bowlers did well after Goswami took those three wickets in quick succession. In the end, England managed only 228 for 7 which will be a competitive total on the sluggish Lord’s pitch.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd