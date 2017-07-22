India vs England Women’s World Cup Final: Mithali Raj and Co. one step away from history

India will play England in the World Cup final at Lord’s. (Source: Reuters) India will play England in the World Cup final at Lord’s. (Source: Reuters)

Almost after a month, it has now come down to two teams, who played each other on the first day of the tournament as well, fighting for the World Cup. India and England will meet each other at Lord’s on Sunday in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup.

India have never won the world title, only making to one final previously 12 years ago. On the other hand, England are three-time winners of the title. Now, they have a chance to do it once again in front of their home crowd. But, will India pull off an upset.

It will be an upset because it’s advantage England for now. The final will be hosted at Lord’s, a ground which has not seen even a single match so far in the tournament. England seamers may find more for them there than India. Also, the slope will be a difficulty for Indian bowlers and the spinners may struggle as well.

England have three batswomen who have scored 350-plus runs in the tournament – Tammy Beaumont (387), Heather Knight (363), and Sarah Taylor (351). India only have one. Mithali Raj is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 392 runs. Indian spinners will look to stop the England batswomen who have been in some tremendous form after the loss to India in the first game.

Mithali Raj and her team will surely miss the Derby ground where they won five matches including the semi-final against Australia. They won against a strong New Zealand side at the same ground. Both these wins had individual heroes. Harmanpreet Kaur’s 171 against Australia was one of the best innings in women’s cricket while Veda Krishnamurty’s quick runs at the end against New Zealand gave India a total which was competitive.

