India vs England Women’s World Cup Final: England fourth time champions after India suffer stunning collapse

England won the World Cup for the fourth time. (Source: Reuters) England won the World Cup for the fourth time. (Source: Reuters)

At 191 for the loss of three wickets, India were the favourites to chase the 229-run target and win their first World Cup title. But, a stunning collapse which saw them lose seven wickets for 28 runs and were bowled out for 219 in 48.2 overs.

England clinched their fourth World Cup title after the nine-run win over India in the final at Lord’s, thanks to a six-wicket haul from pacer Shrubsole who ran through the India tail and win the final for England.

(More to follow)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd