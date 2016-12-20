WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliant catch to dismiss Jonny Bairstow

Ravindra Jadeja managed to complete the catch despite having to run a good distance behind. (Source: PTI) Ravindra Jadeja managed to complete the catch despite having to run a good distance behind. (Source: PTI)

Jonny Bairstow’s march to breaking Michael Vaughan’s record for the most Test runs by an English batsman in a calendar year was brought to an abrupt halt on the fifth day of the final Test against India at Chennai. He was dismissed by Ishant Sharma with a brilliant catch from Ravindra Jadeja.

Bairstow came in to bat after Joe Root was dismissed for an LBW by Ravindra Jadeja. He had only put a run on the board when he decided to flick a full one from Ishant Sharma to the leg side. It went high up in the air and Jadeja had to sprint back while keeping his eyes on the ball all the way. He managed to catch the ball while on the run and thus completed a spectacular catch.

Bairstow was only 11 runs away from getting to Michael Vaughan’s total of 1481 runs in a calendar year. It was reminiscent of the catch that Kapil Dev took in the 1983 World Cup final against the mighty West Indies to dismiss Sir Vivian Richards, the moment that is regarded as the one that turned the tide in India’s favour.

It was Ishant Sharma’s first scalp of the innings and the third in the match. England made 477 in the first innings. India made a solid reply with KL Rahul missing out on his maiden double century in the most cruel fashion, being dismissed on 199. But the highlight of the innings turned out to be Karun Nair’s knock on Day 4, when he managed to convert his maiden Test century into a double ton.

He later upstaged that by becoming the first batsman ever to convert a maiden ton into a triple century and only the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to get to the 300 run mark in Tests. It is only the third Test match that he has played in his career.

India, if they draw this match, will extend their unbeaten run to 18 matches, the first time ever that an Indian team has been unbeaten for such a long run in Test matches.

