Kedar Jadhav scores maiden ODI century, makes massive fifth wicket partnership with Virat Kohli

Kedar Jadhav turned the tide in India’s favour. (Source: PTI) Kedar Jadhav turned the tide in India’s favour. (Source: PTI)

Kedar Jadhav notched up his maiden ODI century in India’s first match against England at the MCA ground in Pune on Sunday. He got to three figures in 65 balls and thus converted his maiden ODI fifty into a hundred. Jadhav came in when India were struggling at 63/4 after the loss of MS Dhoni’s wicket.

India vs England Live Score

Together with Virat Kohli, he not only stopped the flow of wickets but also turned the tide in India’s favour once he was settled. On his way to his century, Jadhav hit 10 fours and two sixes ably giving company to his marauding skipper.

He has made a fifth wicket partnership of 200 runs with Kohli before the latter fell to Ben Stokes. Jadhav’s fifty was the fastest by an Indian agaisnt England after MS Dhoni’s effort in Cardiff in 2011. Earlier in the day, England had made a total of 250, with 105 runs coming between the 42nd and the 50th over. Ben Stokes was the man who did the hitting for the visitors. India made a shaky start having lost KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. But Jadhav ably supported Kohli and the two put up 200 runs for the fifth wicket to bring India back into the game.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd