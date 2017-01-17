India vs England: Virat Kohli flexes his muscles in the nets, watch his big hits

Virat Kohli equaled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of for most centuries (17) in chasing efforts. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli equaled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of for most centuries (17) in chasing efforts. (Source: PTI)

January 19 . India captain Virat Kohli , is quite easily in the form of his life. He played a match winning knock alongside Kedar Jadhav to steer India to a three wicket win against England in the first ODI in Pune. The second ODI sees the teams travel to Cuttack with the game scheduled for

But with lack of availability of rooms in Cuttack, the teams are stuck in Pune. This allowed Kohli to keep himself busy in the nets rather than getting some rest. He practised some of his signature shots and flexed his muscles on Tuesday . The 28-year old cricketer has improved significantly as he shared in an interview to Nasser Hussain for BCCI’s official website.

His innings of 122 runs from 105 balls and a 200-run stand with Jadhav helped the hosts chase down England’s total of 350. Kohli smashed eight fours and five sixes en-route his 27th ODI hundred.

Also, it was Kohli’s 17th hundred in chasing efforts. By doing so he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, as he just took 96 innings to reach to the milestone while Tendulkar had taken 232 innings.

He finished 2016 on a high note with 2580 runs from 40 innings. He was the top scorer of 2016 and finished second in ICC Test and ODI rankings for batsmen behind Australia’s Steve Smith and AB de Villiers of South Africa, respectively. Though, he tops the ICC T20 rankings with 820 points.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd