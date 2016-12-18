Virat Kohli celebrates KL Rahul’s century as if it is his own, watch video

KL Rahul has since gone on to make his highest total in Test cricket. (Source: Reuters) KL Rahul has since gone on to make his highest total in Test cricket. (Source: Reuters)

KL Rahul is leading India’s reply to England’s total. He completed his fourth Test century; his first in India. It was Virat Kohli who was at the non-striker’s end while Rahul achieved the milestone and the Indian captain was celebrating the moment as if it was his own century.

India vs England Live Score

Ben Stokes was the man with the ball when Rahul got to triple figures. Stokes’ third ball was turned to the leg side by Rahul after which he sprinted for the first. They managed to take two more runs due to an overthrow which helped Rahul over the line. Kohli was celebrating the moment with Rahul even before they completed the second run. One would have been forgiven for thinking it was the Indian skipper who reached his century instead of Rahul at that point.

Kohli, on the other hand, had an uncharacteristically quiet day. After he had stuck with Rahul for 10 overs, Kohli was dismissed by Stuart Broad for 15 runs; the first time he has ever been dismissed on a total below 40 in this series. Rahul has since gone on to cross the 150 run mark and record his highest total in Test matches.

Both Kohli and Anil Kumble have been vocal about their preference for KL Rahul in the opening slot over any other player. Rahul was called back into the Test setup as soon as it was apparent that he had recovered from the injury that had cut short his participation in the series against New Zealand.

