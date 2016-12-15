India vs England: TNCA requests teams to wear black armbands in memory of J Jayalalithaa

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister died last week. (Source: PTI) Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister died last week. (Source: PTI)

Cricketers from India and England teams in all likelihood will wear black armbands during the fifth Test in Chennai as a mark of respect for former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha, who passed away last week.

“We have requested both England and India teams to wear black armbands as a mark of respect for the departed soul of our former CM. Because of this tragedy, the TNCA has decided against having any kind of function or felicitation during the match,” a senior TNCA official told PTI on Thursday.

The cyclone Vardah that lashed the city last Monday had caused considerable damage to the property at Chepauk Stadium but TNCA has worked on warfooting to get the ground ready on time for Test match.

India and England have both reached Chennai for the match, which in all likelihood, go on as scheduled. The match begin on December 16 at the Chepauk.

India have already won the five-match series by taking an unassailable 3-0 lead over England by winning the second, third and fourth Test in Viskhapatnam, Mohali and Mumbai respectively.

The first Test between the two teams in Rajkot ended in a draw.