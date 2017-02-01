India vs England third T20I: Controversial umpire C Shamshuddin withdraws from match

India play England in the third and final T20I at the Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru. (Source: Express Archives) India play England in the third and final T20I at the Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru. (Source: Express Archives)

Controversial umpire C Shamshuddin has reportedly withdrawn from the T20I between India and England. Chettithody Shamshuddin had recently drawn the ire of Eoin Morgan and the England team when he had erroneously declared Joe Root LBW in the second T20I held at Nagpur. The decision came in the last over and had pretty much cost England a series victory.

India vs England Live Score

It was earlier reported that Shamshuddin had been picked to officiate the third match despite the controversy surrounding the official. It is now being reported that Shamshuddin has withdrawn from the match. He had reportedly made the call himself as he was reportedly not feeling 100 percent.

England captain Eoin Morgan on Sunday had expressed his frustration over the quality of umpiring and indicated that the team management will give their feedback to the Match Referee.

“Very frustrating it absolutely shifted the momentum in the 20th over. Losing a batsman (Root) off the first ball, who has faced 40 balls on a wicket that’s not easy to time the ball on is quite a bit of a hammer blow,” England captian Eoin Morgan had said about the incident, “It proved very costly all things considered a couple of decisions did not go our way. We still should have won the game,” said Morgan.

“We have the opportunity to do so before the next game. Feedback on umpiring is given through the match referee. I don’t see why we can’t have DRS in T20s,” Morgan said, indicating that they are set to speak to the match official.

