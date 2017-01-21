When and where to watch India vs England third ODI live coverage on TV, live streaming

India will be looking to win the series 3-0 when they take on England at Kolkata. (Source: PTI) India will be looking to win the series 3-0 when they take on England at Kolkata. (Source: PTI)

India will be looking to complete a 3-0 series win when they take on England in the final ODI at Kolkata on Sunday. The previous two matches have been high scoring fixtures with both sides making 350-plus totals on both occasions.

While the first match was characterised by Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav’s heroics, the second one that was concluded recently saw the two senior most players, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh, taking the spectators on a trip down the memory lane. Yuvraj went past his previous highest ODI total to post 150 while Dhoni scored an equally explosive 134. England did give a good fight though and fell short of the target of 381 by just 15 runs. England captain Eoin Morgan returned to form by scoring a century. THe visitors will be missing Alex Hales at Kolkata with the opener flying back home with a fractured hand.

When is the third ODI between India and England?

The third and final ODI between India and England will be played on January 22.

Where will the third ODI be played?

The third ODI between India and England will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Where can one watch the match live?

The match will be broadcast live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. It can also be seen in HD on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the second ODI start?

The broadcast of the match will start between 1 and 1:30 PM 1:20 PM while coverage starts 12:30 PM

Where can you follow the match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow indianexpress.com

