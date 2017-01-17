India vs England: Teams to arrive Cuttack late due to ‘lack of rooms’

Teams are scheduled to reach Cuttack on January 18 at 11:30 AM and net sessions are set to take place from 4:00 PM. Teams are scheduled to reach Cuttack on January 18 at 11:30 AM and net sessions are set to take place from 4:00 PM.

India rode on Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav’s magical centuries as India won the series opener against England by three wickets. After being reduced to 64/3, Kohli and Jadhav shared a 200-run stand to help the hosts chase down England’s mammoth of 350.

With second ODI to be played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on January 19. Both the teams — England led by Eoin Morgan and Kohli leading India — are still stuck in Pune as there is a unavailability of hotel rooms in Cuttack.

Teams are scheduled to reach Cuttack on January 18 i.e Wednesday at 11:30 AM and net sessions are set to take place from 4:00 PM.

In a recent statement, Orissa Cricket Association Secretary Ashirbad Behera said “The team will be coming to Cuttack on Wednesday morning at 11:30 am and train around 4 pm in the afternoon. Actually, the hotel is overbooked till Tuesday and there are no rooms available for the teams. But rooms are available from Wednesday and so the delay in the travel plans.”

With a huge turn out from the spectators in Pune for the first one-dayer, Odisha cricket association is hoping for a similar response for the second match at the Barabati Stadium.

OCA secretary added “Everything is in order and we are hoping that the match will be a great success just like the first ODI in Pune. As for the hotels, we can’t really help when it comes to these things. We can only book rooms when we have it available.”

Behera concluded, “Both the England team — led by Eoin Morgan — and the Indian team put up a brilliant show on Sunday and we hope the crowds are going to have a great time on Thursday. We have sold the tickets and the fans in the city can’t wait to watch Kohli and the boys put up a great show.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd