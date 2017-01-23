Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin rested for three match T20I series against England

Ashwin and Jadeja have been rested to keep them fresh for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh and Australia. (Source: PTI) Ashwin and Jadeja have been rested to keep them fresh for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh and Australia. (Source: PTI)

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will be rested for India’s upcoming three match T20 series. Amit Mishra and Jammu-Kashmir all rounder Parvez Rasool are set to take their place. The step may have been taken so as to keep the duo fresh for India’s upcoming Test matches in February against Bangladesh and Australia.

Jadeja and Ashwin were rested on an earlier occasion when India played New Zealand in a five match ODI series so as to keep them fresh for the Test series against England. They played in the recently concluded ODI series against England, possibly to give them some match time in the 50 over format ahead of the Champions Trophy. India don’t have an ODI series before the tournament is held in June.

This will be Parvez Rasool’s second appearance for India and his first in the T20 squad. He has played one ODI before this in 2014. It was against Bangladesh at Dhaka and he claimed the wickets of Anamul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim.

The series will also mark the debut of Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian T20I side. Yuvraj Singh and KL Rahul also retain their places in the squad.

India XI: KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Parvez Rasool, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra

