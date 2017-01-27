Parvez Rasool draws ire for chewing gum during national anthem

Parvez Rasool picked up a single wicket in his maiden T20I against England in Kanpur on Thursday. (Source: PTI) Parvez Rasool picked up a single wicket in his maiden T20I against England in Kanpur on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

During the first T20I between India and England at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, Parvez Rasool made his T20I debut and was handed a new number in typical fashion in a team huddle before the match got underway. As expected, it was going to be a big moment for the player from Jammu & Kashmir. But even before a ball could be bowled, he drew criticism from many on social media for allegedly disrespecting the national anthem.

The bowler was seen at ease during the national anthem and to make matters worse for himself, he was chewing gum at the time – something that didn’t go down well with many on Twitter who found it to be a disrespect to the national colours he was going on to represent.

Rasool was making his first appearance in India colours in almost two-and-a-half-years. His last match for the national team came against Bangladesh in an ODI in Dhaka that was played in 2014.

In the first T20 in Kanpur, India could only muster 147 when batting first and England found little trouble in reaching the small target with seven wickets to spare.

Rasool, on his part, would score five runs and pick up a solitary wicket while conceding 32 runs. He would strike with the wicket of Eoin Morgan but not before the England skipper had done the damage with 51 runs.

Here’s how the twitterati reacted to Rasool’s indiscretion:

Rasool has come into the team with BCCI selectors opting to rest R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the run up to the series against Australia.

