India vs England 2018: Complete schedule, fixtures, venues, time in IST

The England Cricket Board, on Tuesday, confirmed that India will be touring the country for a three match T20I series that will be followed by a three-match ODI series and concluded with a five-match Test series. India had hosted England for a similar schedule in the 2016/17, with the only difference being that it started with the Test series and was followed by the ODI and T20I series.

The last time India won a Test series in England was nearly 10 years ago in 2007. India, led by Rahul Dravid at the time, won the second Test, courtesy a nine-wicket haul by Zaheer Khan and strong performances by Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and Wasim Jaffer with the bat. It was in the third Test that Anil Kumble scored the only century of his Test career. India toured England in 2014 after under MS Dhoni for a five-match Test series. The first match was a draw while the second was famously won by India, the first time in 28 years that they had managed to do so at Lord’s. But India lost the rest of the matches and the series 3-1. Virat Kohli’s failure to make any significant impact was one of the most prominent features of that series.

India had better luck in the ODI series that followed and won it 3-1 and England won the lone T20I that followed. Their win in the ODI series was confirmed when they won the third match by nine wickets courtesy a century from Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan’s 97. The two shared an opening partnership of 183. In 2017, India reached the final of the ICC Champions Trophy in England. Although they were trounced by Pakistan in the final, India dominated the rest of the matches they played. England were eliminated by Pakistan in the semi-final.

Here is the full schedule:

July 3, Tue; 1st IT20, Old Trafford, Manchester

July 6, Fri; 2nd IT20, SSE SWALEC, Cardiff

July 8, Sun; 3rd IT20, The Brightside Ground, Bristol

July 12, Thu; 1st ODI, Trent Bridge, Nottinghamshire

July 14, Sat; 2nd ODI, Lord’s

July 17, Tue; 3rd ODI, Headingley, Leeds

August 1, Wed – August 5, Sun; 1st Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham

August 9, Thur – August 13, Mon; 2nd Test, Lord’s

August 18, Sat – August 22, Wed; 3rd Test, Trent Bridge

August 30, Thur – September 3, Mon; 4th Test, Ageas Bowl

September 7, Fri – September 11, Mon; 5th Test, Kia Oval

