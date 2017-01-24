Green Park gears up for its big day

Even for the IPL games last year, the 30,000-seater Green Park was packed to the rafters. (AP Photo/File) Even for the IPL games last year, the 30,000-seater Green Park was packed to the rafters. (AP Photo/File)

IT’S MONDAY evening in febrile Kanpur, and the streets are clogged with knots of traffic. Overlooking the honking cars and the clatter of cycle-rickshaws, all jostling for space, is a huge hoarding of Akhilesh Yadav — the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He smiles beatifically, almost exuding a sense of innate calm. It’s a poignant frame, one that provides a timely reminder of the impending state elections. Like Kanpur’s chaotic traffic, Akhilesh and Samajwadi Party too have been involved in a frenetic political potboiler, one that has been simmering for a while now.

However, not far away from Uttar Pradesh’s political theatre, another intriguing and layered drama will unfold later this week. On the day India celebrates its 68th year of turning a Republic, Virat Kolhi will lead his side against Eoin Morgan’s Englishmen in the first of three T20 Internationals at Kanpur’s fabled venue — the Green Park Stadium. This will be the first time Kanpur will host an international T20 fixture.

The host association UPCA has till date hosted more than 20 Tests along with 14 ODIs. This statistic may not be startling to many. That’s because Green Park has been a traditional Test centre, and is also the only international venue in the state. Even floodlights arrived here pretty late — in 2002. Having said that, this venue did get a taste of the T20 razmatazz last year, when two IPL matches were staged, both of which featured UP lad Suresh Raina-led Gujarat Lions.

Consequently, the excitement of Kanpur making its international T20 debut is fairly palpable. “Tickets are sold out. Since January 26 is a national holiday, we are expecting a full house,” was how a UPCA official put it. For others, hosting an international T20 fixture here is nothing short of a status symbol. “Kanpur mein match ho raha hain. Yeh hamari shaan hain (having the match in Kanpur is a matter of pride for us),” was how another official puts it.

Even for the IPL games last year, the 30,000-seater Green Park was packed to the rafters. Three days before the England game, one did see a sense of earnestness amongst UPCA officials as they were busy decking up the venue for its biggest date yet. On a pleasant Monday afternoon, the janitors were busy giving the enclosures the much-needed facelift. Meanwhile, the televison crew had already made its presence felt, armed with cabled wires. Not far away, in the media enclosure, a senior UPCA official was busy directing his junior, “VSNL ko phone karo, aur wifi ka intezaam karo (call up VSNL and arrange for wifi).”

In the midst of the scramble, one also caught a glimpse of the inscrutable curator. Before the marathon domestic Test season, which began precisely four months ago, the entire narrative would be on the nature of the track. Almost everything seemed redundant in the face of this speculation about the 22-yard strip at the centre square. That was how things were in September last year, when Kanpur hosted India’s 500th Test match. In India, pitch prediction is an art, and the curator is the guy who seems to have perfected this subtle art better than most. So be it before a Test or an international T20 fixture, the common sight is that of the curator furiously examining the track and instructing his groundsmen ahead of the match.

And if the recent ODI series between India and England is anything to go by, we surely are in for another humdinger of a contest. Both teams are blessed with a bevy of big hitters, for whom no target is beyond reach. A series of tall scores, incredible chases and frenetic finishes summed up the series. In doing so, it had also shattered a few records and illustrated how difficult life is for bowlers in the game’s shorter formats.

Just to put things into perspective, more than 2,000 runs were scored in the three ODIs, a record for the highest aggregate in a three-match series. Not just that, this was only the third instance in the history of ODI cricket when as many as six totals in excess of 300 were scored in a three-match rubber. So prolific were the batsmen from both sides that England captain Morgan jokingly said after the victory in the dead rubber in Kolkata:”For a bunch of sloggers, we didn’t perform that badly.” Though their core team remains the same, Virat will know how dangerous England can be in the game’s shortest format.

Going into this series, the Indian captain will not have the services of his two frontline spin bowlers — Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja — both rested. They have been replaced by leg-spinner Amit Mishra and off-spinner Parvez Rasool. On January 26, the whole of Kanpur will be rooting for their state hero Raina, who returns to the India squad after a 10-month hiatus. Just like it has embraced the chaotic traffic, the city of Kanpur now gears up to greet cricket’s shortest and chaotic avatar with utmost glee.