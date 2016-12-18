India vs England, Stats: KL Rahul – Parthiv Patel put together India’s fourth highest opening stand in Chennai

Parthiv Patel and KL Rahul were involved in a stand of 152 – India’s highest opening partnership vs England. (Source: Reuters) Parthiv Patel and KL Rahul were involved in a stand of 152 – India’s highest opening partnership vs England. (Source: Reuters)

Statistical highlights of the third day’s play in the fifth and final cricket Test between India and England.

# Parthiv Patel (71) posted his highest score in Tests, eclipsing the 69 vs Pakistan at Rawalpindi in April 2004.

# Patel’s tally of six fifties in Tests includes two each against England, Australia and Pakistan.

# Patel and Rahul were involved in a stand of 152 – India’s highest opening partnership vs England in Tests in India. The pair outstripped the 135 between Sunil Gavaskar and Farokh Engineer at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai in February 1973.

# The partnership is India’s fourth highest opening stand in Tests at Chepauk – the highest being 213 between Wasim Jaffer and Virender Sehwag vs South Africa in March 2008.

# The last opening century stand for India in Tests was recorded by Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay – 283 vs Bangladesh at Fatullah in June 2015.

# Lokesh Rahul is the ninth batsman (the second Indian after Mohammad Azharuddin) to be dismissed on 199. Australia’s Steven Smith was the last batsman before Rahul to be dismissed at this score – vs West Indies at Kingston in 2015. The first seven batsmen to be dismissed on 199 were Mudassar Nazar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Matthew Elliott, Sanath Jayasuriya, Steve Waugh, Younis Khan and Ian Bell.

# Two batsmen who remained unbeaten at 199 were Andy Flower (vs South Africa at Harare in 2001) and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (vs Pakistan at Galle in 2012).

# Rahul’s 199 is his highest Test score, outstripping the 158 vs West Indies at Kingston in July/August this year.

# Rahul has registered four Test centuries – one each vs England, Australia, West Indies and Sri Lanka. His splendid 199 is his first century in four Tests in India.

# Rahul’s previous best score in Tests in India was 38 vs New Zealand at Kanpur in September this year. His four centuries in Tests since January 2015 are the most by an Indian opener. Murali Vijay (3) has the next best record.

# Karun Nair (71 not out) has posted his highest Test score, eclipsing the 13 vs England at Mumbai in December this year.

# Rahul and Nair were associated in 161 – the second highest fourth-wicket partnership for India against England in Tests in India next only to the 190 between Mohinder Amarnath and Mohammad Azharuddin at Chennai in January 1985.