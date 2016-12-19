India vs England, Stats: Karun Nair first Indian batsman to score triple ton against England

Karun Nair become the third batsman to register triple century as his first century in Tests. (Source: PTI) Karun Nair become the third batsman to register triple century as his first century in Tests. (Source: PTI)

Statistical highlights of the fifth and final cricket Test between India and England.

# India’s total of 759 for seven wickets declared is the highest score by any team vs England, eclipsing the 751 for five wickets declared by West Indies at St.John’s in April 2004.

# Overall six totals of 700 or more have been registered vs England in Tests – two each by Australia and West Indies and one each by India and Pakistan.

# India’s 759/7d is their highest total in Tests, eclipsing the 726/9d vs Sri Lanka at Mumbai (BS) in 2009-10.

# India’s other two totals of 700 or more are 707 vs Sri Lanka at Colombo(SSC) in 2010 and 705/7d vs Australia at Sydney in 2003-04.

# India (631 at Mumbai and 759 for 7 wickets declared at Chennai) have posted 600 or more in successive innings for the second time – the first instance being vs Sri Lanka in 2009.

# Six Indian batsmen have posted hundreds for the fourth time in a Test series – the first three instances being vs New Zealand in 1955-56; vs England in 1963-64 and vs West Indies in 1978-79.

# Karun Nair (303 not out) is the second Indian batsman after Virender Sehwag (319 vs South Africa at Chennai in March 2008 and 309 vs Pakistan at Multan in March 2004) to hit a triple hundred in Tests.

# Nair is the first Indian batsman to post a triple century vs England in Tests. In all, nine 300-plus innings have been recorded vs England. Don Bradman and Brian Lara have registered two such knocks.

# Nair has registered his first triple hundred in only his third innings in Tests – the least innings taken by any batsman. Len Hutton had recorded his triple hundred in his ninth Test innings – 364 vs Australia at The Oval in 1938 – the previous quickest.

# Nair has become the third batsman to register triple century as his first century in Tests. Garry Sobers had scored an unbeaten 365 for West Indies vs Pakistan at Kingston in 1957-58 and Bobby Simpson had posted 311 for Australia vs England at Manchester in 1964)

# Nair became the fourth number five batsmen or lower to register a triple century in Tests. Australia’s Michael Clarke had scored 329 not out vs India at Sydney in January 2012; Don Bradman had posted 304 vs England at Leeds in July 1934 and Brendon McCullum 302 at Wellington in February 2014.

# Nair has recorded 232 runs on the fourth day i.e. from 71 to 303 not out – the third most tally by an Indian batsman in a day’s play. Virender Sehwag had managed 284, during his superb knock of 293 on the second day of the Mumbai Test vs Sri Lanka in December 2009. Sehwag had registered 257 (52 to 309 not out) on the third day of the Chennai Test vs South Africa in March 2008.

# Nair’s 232 runs in a day’s play are the tenth highest.

# Nair made 108 runs between tea and before the declaration of Indian innings and became the fifth Indian batsman to post 100 or more in the last session of day’s play, joining Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh.

# Nair, at 25 years and 10 days, is the sixth youngest batsman to hit a triple century in Tests. Garry Sobers remains the youngest to post a triple hundred – 21 years 213 days – he had scored 365 not out vs Pakistan at Kingston in February/March 1958.

# Ashwin has become the second Indian all-rounder after Kapil Dev to amass 250 runs (306 at an average of 43.71) and capture 25 wickets (28 at 28.50 runs) in the same series. Ian Botham has accomplished the double twice while Aubrey Faulkner, George Giffen, Richie Benaud, Trevor Goddard, Ashwin and Kapil Dev have achieved the distinction once each.

# Jadeja’s 51 off 55 balls is his third fifty vs England – his fourth in Tests.

# Jadeja’s tally of 224 runs (ave.37.33), including two fifties, is his highest in a Test series.