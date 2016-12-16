India vs England, Stats: Joe Root’s impressive run against India continues

Joe Root has taken his runs’ tally this year to 1471 (ave.50.72) in 17 Tests. (Source: Reuters) Joe Root has taken his runs’ tally this year to 1471 (ave.50.72) in 17 Tests. (Source: Reuters)

The statistical highlights on day one of the fifth and final Test between India and England:

# Joe Root enjoys an outstanding batting record vs India in Tests – his tally being 1096 runs at an average of 73.06, including three hundreds and eight fifties, in eleven Tests.

# Among the batsmen with atleast ten innings in India-England Tests, Root’s average of 73.06 is the second highest behind the 75.27 by Ken Barrington – 1355 runs in 14 Tests, including three centuries and nine fifties.

# Root has taken his runs’ tally this year to 1471 (ave.50.72) in 17 Tests, including three centuries and ten fifties. The said aggregate is his highest in a calendar year, bettering the 1385 (ave.60.21) in 14 Tests in 2015.

# Root’s series aggregate of 485 at an average of 53.88 in five Tests in the current rubber is the fifth highest by an England batsman in a Test series in India – the highest being 594 (ave.99.00) in five Tests by Ken Barrington in 1961-62.

# Moeen Ali’s fifth Test hundred is his second vs India. He hit two centuries in a Test series for the first time – 117 at Rajkot and 120 not out at Chennai.

# For the first time, Moeen Ali has amassed 1,000 runs in a calendar year in Tests – his tally being 1008 (ave.48.00) in 17 Tests.

# Moeen has joined Root, Bairstow and Cook to amass 1,000 runs or more this year in Tests. For the second time in a calendar year, four players have totalled 1,000 runs in a calendar year for England in Tests – the first occasion being in 2006 – the batsmen were Kevin Pietersen (1343), Paul Collingwood (1121), Andrew Strauss (1031) and Alistair Cook (1013).

# The above feat equals a record for most batsmen from a side to manage 1,000-plus runs in a calendar year. India and South Africa had achieved the feat in 2008 and Sri Lanka in 2009.

# Moeen is the sixth England batsman to hit two centuries in a Test series vs India in India, joining Ken Barrington, Colin Cowdrey, Mike Gatting, Andrew Struass and Alastair Cook.

# The 146-run stand between Ali and Root is the second highest for England for the third wicket vs India in India next only to the 206 between Cook and Pietersen at Mumbai in November 2012.

# Cook is the tenth batsman to complete 11,000 runs in Tests. He has taken the least time from his Test debut – 10 years and 290 days. Cook, at 31 years 357 days, is the youngest batsman to accomplish the feat.

# Virat became the 13th Indian fielder to complete 50 catches or more in Tests.

# Bairstow’s run-aggregate of 351 (ave.50.14) is a new record by an England wicketkeeper in a Test series vs India, surpassing the 319 (ave.35.44) in five Tests by Dick Spooner in 1951-52. The said tally is the most by an England wicketkeeper in a Test series in Asia.