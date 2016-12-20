India vs England, Stats: First time ever India win four Tests in a row against England

India won four Tests in a row for the first time against England. (Source: PTI) India won four Tests in a row for the first time against England. (Source: PTI)

Statistical highlights on the final day of the fifth cricket Test between India and England.

# India have won four Tests in a row for the first time vs England. They have won four Tests in a series for the second time – the first occasion was against Australia in 2012-13 when they won by 4-0.

# India have established a record for contesting most Tests (18) in a row between August 2015 and December 2016 without a defeat. Their previous highest tally of most successive Tests without defeat was 17 between September 1985 and March 1987.

# India’s superb triumph by an innings & 75 runs is their biggest vs England, obliterating their win by an innings and 46 runs at Leeds in 2002. In all, they have won six Tests by an innings margin against England in Tests.

# India have won nine Tests (drawn three) out of 12 played this year (drawn three) – the most wins by India in a calendar year, eclipsing the eight wins out of 14 in 2010 (lost 3 and drawn 3).

# Ravindra Jadeja has captured Alastair Cook’s wicket for the sixth time in the just concluded rubber – the most occasions a bowler has claimed his wicket in a Test series.

# Jadeja’s above tally includes Cook’s wicket in four consecutive innings at Mumbai as well as Chennai. Overall, Jadeja has taken his wicket seven times in ten Tests – the first occasion being in the first innings of the Southampton Test in 2014.

# Jadeja (7/48) has registered his best ever bowling performance in Tests, eclipsing the 6 for 138 vs South Africa at Durban in December 2013. His sixth instance of five wickets or more in an innings in Tests is his first vs England.

# Jadeja has claimed 26 wickets at 25.84 runs apiece – his best performance in a Test series, eclipsing the 24 (ave.17.45) in the four-Test 2012-13 series vs Australia.

# Jadeja’s outstanding bowling figures of 10 for 154 are his first instance of ten wickets in a Test match, outstripping the 8 for 76 vs South Africa at Mohali in November 2015.

# Jadeja is the fourth Indian all-rounder after Kapil Dev (thrice – once each vs Australia, Pakistan and England), Vinoo Mankad and Ravichandran Ashwin to manage 200 runs or more and bag 20 wickets or more in the same Test series.

# Jadeja has become the first all-rounder to post a fifty, capture ten wickets or more and take four catches as well in a Test match.