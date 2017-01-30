India vs England stats: Hosts’ narrowest victory against visitors in T20Is

For the third time, India have defended a total of less than 150 out of 13 matches in T20Is (Source: PTI) For the third time, India have defended a total of less than 150 out of 13 matches in T20Is (Source: PTI)

Statistical highlights from the second cricket Twenty20 International between India and England, in Nagpur on Sunday.

# India’s five-run win is their narrowest victory-margin in terms of runs against England in T20Is, outstripping the 18-run win at Durban on September 19, 2007.

# India have won their first match out of three played in T20Is at VCAS, Jamtha, Nagpur. They had lost the first two matches at this venue – by 29 runs to Sri Lanka on December 9, 2009 and by 47 runs to New Zealand on March 15, 2016.

# For the third time, India have defended a total of less than 150 out of 13 matches in T20Is (lost 9 and Tied 1).

# Ben Stokes’ knock of 38 off 27 balls is his career-best score in T0Is, eclipsing the 31 vs West Indies at The Oval on September 25, 2011.

# Chris Jordan (3/22) recorded his second best bowling performance next only to the 4 for 28 vs Sri Lanka at Delhi on March 26, 2016.

# Jordan has captured four wickets at 12.25 runs apiece -the most by a bowler in the present series.

# Jasprit Bumrah has received his first Man of the Match award in T20Is.

# Bumrah’s bowling average (19.10) and strike rate (17.3) are quite impressive in T20Is – his tally being 30 wickets in 23 matches.

# Lokesh Rahul (71 off 47 balls) posted the highest individual score by an Indian batsman against England in T20Is, surpassing the 68 by Virender Sehwag off 52 balls at Kingsmead, Durban on September 19, 2007.

# Rahul has equalled Eoin Morgan’s score of 71 off 31 balls at Birmingham on September 7, 2014, sharing a record for the highest individual innings in India-England T20Is.

# Rahul’s first fifty in T20Is is his second highest score in this format – the highest being 110 not out vs West Indies at Lauderhill on August 27, 2016.

# Joe Root, with 84 runs at an average of 84.00 in two matches, is the top run-scorer in the present series.

# Since recording 60 vs Australia at Dhaka on March 30, 2014, Yuvraj Singh is without a half-century in 15 innings in T20Is – his tally being 211 at an average of 17.58 with a highest of 35 vs Sri Lanka at Dhaka on March 1, 2016.

# Moeen Ali has recorded economy rate of 5.12 in the first two matches while taking three wickets at an average of 13.66 – the best by a bowler in the current series.

# Ashish Nehra’s figures of 3 for 20 are his second best in T20Is behind the 3 for 19 vs Afghanistan at Gros Islet on May 1, 2010.

# Playing in his 169th match, Amit Mishra has become the second Indian bowler to complete 200 wickets at 21.04 runs apiece in Twenty20 – the first being Ravichandran Ashwin – 200 (23.31) in 195 matches.