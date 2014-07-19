India vs England statistics: Gary Ballance’s brilliance at home, MS Dhoni adds another feather to his cap

Ballance (L) enjoys a superb Test record of 407 runs in eight innings at an average of 58.14.

Statistical highlights of the second day’s play in the second cricket Test between India and England at Lord’s.

# Gary Ballance became the second England batsman after Joe Root to post two hundreds in Tests in 2014. His innings of 110 is his career-best innings in Tests, bettering the 104 not out vs Sri Lanka at Lord’s in June this year.

# Ballance’s hundreds are his only ones in Test Cricket. He enjoys a superb Test record of 407 runs in eight innings at an average of 58.14.

# Ballance, in only three first-class matches at Lord’s, has registered three centuries. Besides two Test hundreds at this venue, he had posted 130 off 143 balls vs Middlesex in the second innings in April 2014.

# Ballance’s home Test record is excellent – his tally being 382 at an average of 76.40 in six innings.

# India have recorded 295 – their highest total in the first innings at Lord’s, surpassing the 235 in 1952.

# In Test matches at Lord’s, India had taken a first innings lead only once in 1936. After posting 147, they had dismissed England for 134.

# England could reach 100 off 41.4 overs – the slowest hundred of the current rubber.

# Alastair Cook’s performance this year in Tests is mediocre – his worst ever in a calendar year, aggregating 107 in eight innings (ave.13.37).

# Cook became the seventh fielder to take 100 catches or more for England in Test Cricket. The leading fielders for England in Tests are Andrew Strauss (121), Colin Cowdrey (120), Ian Botham (120), Wally Hammond (110), Graham Thorpe (105), Gooch (103) and Cook.

# Dhoni has established a record with his tally of 56 dismissals in 18 Tests against England. The said tally is the highest in India-England Tests. Alan Knott had effected 54 dismissals (49 catches + 5 stumpings) in 16 Tests against India.

# Dhoni, with Cook’s catch, became the first wicketkeeper to complete a half-century of catches in India-England Tests.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App