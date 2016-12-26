India vs England: Spin trio might be rested for ODIs

Jadeja hasn’t played ODIs since January. PTI Photo Jadeja hasn’t played ODIs since January. PTI Photo

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India’s ODI captain, has decided to play in two practice games for Board of President XI against the visiting England side. India is scheduled to play three T20’s and three ODI’s starting from January 15. The selection committee is also likely to rest the spinners R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja for forthcoming limited-over series against England. The selectors don’t want to take any chances especially with India scheduled to play Tests against Bangladesh and Australia next year at home.

It is learnt that Dhoni has informed BCCI officials about his availability to play warm-up games. The 35-year old retired from Test cricket two years ago and has been captaining one day and T20 sides. Dhoni has been mentor for Jharkhand team but didn’t travel with his state team this season. Once, he came and practiced with the team in Delhi. “As he is short of match practice he has decided to play the two Board of President XI games. One will be day and second game will be a day night affair,” informed BCCI official.

Dhawan and Nair also in fray

Shikhar Dhawan might be tried out in the warm up games. Dhawan had injured his thumb during Test series against New Zealand. Though he played a Ranji Trophy game for his state team Delhi, selectors want to see his match fitness. There is also possibility of selectors giving chance to Karun Nair, who scored triple-hundred against England, for ODI’s and T20’s.Manish Pandey will also be getting an opportunity to play in these practice games. India’s chairman of selectors MSK Prasad had already stated that players will be getting adequate chances and young players will be groomed.

The word floating around is Ajinkya Rahane wants to play second warm-up game but selectors does not want to take the risk on Mumbai batters. Rahane had fractured his finger during a knocking session on eve of the Test against England.

Rohit yet to get fit

However, Rohit Sharma, who had sustained an injury during the New Zealand series, might not be available for the series against Australia. Sources inform that Mumbai batsman will be only fit by late March. Sharma had travelled to London and undergone surgery. He is expected to miss another 12 weeks of cricket.