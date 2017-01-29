India vs England second T20I: Cricket world hails Jasprit Bumrah and Ashish Nehra for incredible victory

Jasprit Bumrah denied England right runs in the last over to help India over the line at Nagpur. (Source: Reuters) Jasprit Bumrah denied England right runs in the last over to help India over the line at Nagpur. (Source: Reuters)

India won the second T20I against England in Nagpur in dramatic fashion. Defending a relatively small target of 145, India managed to restrict England to 139/6. The three match T20I series is now level 1-1.

England had won the toss and elected to bowl first. Skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul opened the batting for the hosts. India was reduced to three men down with just 69 runs on the scorecard, but KL Rahul scored a quickfire 71 off 47 balls. England managed to keep India in check in the death overs with the hosts putting just 36 runs on the board between the 15th and 20th over. Chris Jordan claimed three wickets while Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid and Tymal Mills shared a wicket each.

England got off to a shaky start and were a wicket down for just 22 runs on board. Incredibly, Ashish Nehra, the man who got the breakthrough, followed it up with a second consecutive dismissal with that of Jason Roy. England’s in-form skipper Eoin Morgan was then dismissed and the visitors were 65/3 after 10 overs.

It seemed like England were in troubled waters when the big hitting Ben Stokes was dismissed from a beast of a delivery by Amit Mishra but it was declared a no-ball. Stokes punished India dearly and struck up a 51-run-partnership with Joe Root for the fourth wicket. Ashish Nehra was the man who took his wicket but the damage was already done and England only needed 29 runs to win from 21 balls with seven wickets remaining.

His wicket though, turned out to be the turning point as after that, England managed to put up 22 runs on the board despite the likes of Joe Root and Jos Buttler being on the crease. Nehra and Jasprit Bumrah’s death over bowling meant that India managed to keep England at bay and the pressure mounted on the visitors. They also lost the wicket of Joe Root in this period. Jos Buttler departed in the second last delivery of the last over bowled by Bumrah and India completed a remarkable 5-run victory.

Whole India is dancing to ‘Bumbro bumbro shaam rang bumbro….’#INDvENG #IndvsEng Bumrah #Bumrah — Virender Sahwag (@virendersahwag) 29 January 2017

Gr8 last over by Bumrah. Chokes England near finishing line. India lucky to get Root, but superb defence of modest total overall… — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 29 January 2017

Boom Boom Bumrah 😊👍👏👏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 29 January 2017

Congrats Team India on winning a thriller👏Loved the way 2 youngsters @klrahul11 & Bumrah contributed👌Can’t forget #Nehraji 🙏 #INDvENG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 29 January 2017

Jasprit Bumrah’s final over reminded us of Sachin Tendulkar’s final over at Kolkata against South Africa in the 1993 Hero Cup#IndvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) 29 January 2017

A great turnaround by #Nehra & #Bumrah, secured the win in time. Keep winning! #INDvENG — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 29 January 2017

Was a top bowling effort from Bumrah to defend 8 of the last over.

Gave away just 5 in the last two.Need special skills,temperament#INDvENG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 29 January 2017

India and England now play the final T20I and the final match of the England tour of India on Wednesday at Bengaluru.

