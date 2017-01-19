Yuvraj Singh scores his first ODI century since 2011 World Cup

This is Yuvraj Singh’s 14th ODI hundred. (Source: Reuters) This is Yuvraj Singh’s 14th ODI hundred. (Source: Reuters)

Yuvraj Singh was back at his very best at Cuttack on Thursday. In the second of the three match ODI series against England, Yuvraj managed to uphold the Indian innings along with MS Dhoni to score his 14th century in the 50 over format. His century has come off 98 balls. It was part of a 164 run partnership for the fourth wicket. Dhoni himself has made 62 runs.

It is also his first ODI century since 2011. The last time he had gone into three figures was against West Indies in Chennai.

His innings has helped stabilize the Indian innings after a rather precarious start. England had won the toss and decided to bowl first. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan did start India off on to a brisk start but Rahul was dismissed bu Chris Woakes in the third over. The real blow came four balls later when skipper Virat Kohli was caught in the slips. Dhawan was dismissed shortly thereafter by Woakes himself and India were tottering at 25/3.

But Dhoni and Yuvraj got India back into the game. Yuvraj was clearly the aggressor among two, with Dhoni deciding to keep rotating the strike as much as possible and letting the Punjab captain do all the talking.

