Yuvraj Singh leads India’s charge with a 100: How twitterati reacted

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni have done the perfect cleaning up job for India after a shaky start to the innings.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:January 19, 2017 4:28 pm
Yuvraj Singh was back at his very best at Cuttack on Thursday. In the second of the three match ODI series against England, Yuvraj managed to uphold the Indian innings along with MS Dhoni to score his 14th century in the 50 over format. His century has come off 98 balls. It was part of a 164 run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Yuvraj and Dhoni have done the perfect cleaning up act so far after India lost its first three wickets within the first 10 overs, including that of skipper Virat Kohli. The two veteran players have since rolled back the years to take the game to England and have put up a partnership that has now crossed the 200-run-mark.

Here a are a few reactions to the innings:

India are leading the three-match ODI series 1-0 and will take an unassailable lead if they win the ongoing match.

