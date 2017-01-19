Yuvraj Singh leads India’s charge with a 100: How twitterati reacted

This is Yuvraj Singh’s first century since the 2011 World Cup. (Source: PTI) This is Yuvraj Singh’s first century since the 2011 World Cup. (Source: PTI)

Yuvraj Singh was back at his very best at Cuttack on Thursday. In the second of the three match ODI series against England, Yuvraj managed to uphold the Indian innings along with MS Dhoni to score his 14th century in the 50 over format. His century has come off 98 balls. It was part of a 164 run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Yuvraj and Dhoni have done the perfect cleaning up act so far after India lost its first three wickets within the first 10 overs, including that of skipper Virat Kohli. The two veteran players have since rolled back the years to take the game to England and have put up a partnership that has now crossed the 200-run-mark.

Here a are a few reactions to the innings:

Incredible story and comeback @YUVSTRONG12 … To Beat the Dreaded ‘C’ is remarkable but to then score an international 100 .. !!! #Strong — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 19 January 2017

Well played @YUVSTRONG12 👏👏Loved ur approach &positivity esp when the team was under pressure👌Proud of you mate👍 #INDvENG @BCCI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 19 January 2017

What a come back . Yuvi tusi great ho @YUVSTRONG12 — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 19 January 2017

An astonishingly good century by Yuvraj Singh. 14th ODI, his fourth against … http://t.co/krQ4kqhPdo #INDvENG via @cricbuzz — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) 19 January 2017

India are leading the three-match ODI series 1-0 and will take an unassailable lead if they win the ongoing match.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd