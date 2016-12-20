India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja picks seven, bowls hosts to 4-0 series win

Ravindra Jadeja finished with career best bowling figures as he took seven wickets in England’s second innings. (Source: Reuters) Ravindra Jadeja finished with career best bowling figures as he took seven wickets in England’s second innings. (Source: Reuters)

When England went to Lunch at 98 without losing any wicket, they would have thought that they could save the match. Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings were batting comfortably in the middle. Apart from one moment when Cook edged R Ashwin in the third over of the day, there was no incident where India could have really claimed a wicket.

Parthiv Patel dropped Cook on four. India could have had a wicket at the start of day but they did not. When England resumed after the Lunch break, they looked confident with Cook and Jennings providing some stability.

But then Ravindra Jadeja got Cook in the 40th over. After a couple of appeals which were denied by the umpire, Jadeja got Cook without an appeal. The ball it drifted down the leg-side and Cook played it straight to KL Rahul at the leg-slip for 49. That was the start of England’s shocking collapse in Chennai.

England were still 277 runs behind when Cook fell. Jennings, who had just made a half-century, was the next to fall and it was Jadeja who struck again.

Jadeja deceived Jennings in the flight as he was coming down the pitch. Once he realised that it has held off the pitch, Jennings tried to pad it but it also took his bat and went straight back to Jadeja.

There was no defiance from England after that. England’s most successful batsman, Joe Root, also fell to Jadeja after India had a successful review to get his leg-before wicket.

There seemed to be no way one could have kept Jadeja out of the game. Ishant Sharma dismissed Jonny Bairstow after he flicked one on the on-side but Jadeja ran backwards to hand on to a brilliant catch.

He later returned to bowling and got the wickets of Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes who shared a small partnership to keep England’s hopes alive.

After those two wickets, Amit Mishra got the wicket of debutant Liam Dawson, who scored a fifty in the first innings, with a googly. Umesh Yadav had Adil Rashid caught by Jadeja at point off the first delivery with the second new ball.

The last six England wickets fell for 15 runs and Jadeja picked the last two to finish with seven wickets for 48 runs in the innings and 10 wickets in the match.

This was India first ever 4-0 series win over England and they also extended their unbeaten record in Tests to 18 matches, a new high for India.

Karun Nair was named the man-of-the-match for his triple ton while India captain Virat Kohli was named man-of-the-series.

