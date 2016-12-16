India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja dismisses Alastair Cook again, fifth time in the series

Alastair Cook has been dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja five times in the series. (Source: Reuters) Alastair Cook has been dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja five times in the series. (Source: Reuters)

Ravindra Jadeja continues to be the man to find Alastair Cook’s Achilles’ Heel. It was reported earlier how he had managed to send the England skipper back to the pavilion four times in this series. On Friday he continued that trend and took Cook’s scalp a fifth time this series.

Like on other occasions, Cook looked completely at sea against Jadeja’s spin after becoming the first English batsman to reach 11,000 runs. Amongst other things, Jadeja prevented Cook from being able to manage the sweep shot, something that made him quite a proposition against left arm spinners. Jadeja has bowled quicker and fuller and thus limiting his sweeps to only five times in a five match Test series.

Three of the five dismissals have been through LBWs. On Friday, Cook was tricked into anticipating more turn than Jadeja actually put on the ball. It took a thick outside edge and carried over to Kohli at slips. It carried low and Kohli had to dive to take it and it turned out to be a good catch in the end. But the fact remained that Cook is still unable to figure out how to play Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja’s previous dismissal of Cook in Mumbai marked his 100th Test wicket.

England were since carried by a strong partnership between Joe Root and Moeen Ali. That was until Jadeja struck again, this time dismissing Root after he made 87 runs. Moeen Ali has since continued with Jonny Bairstow and the two have built a formidable partnership for the fourth wicket.

