India vs England: Parvez Rasool makes T20I debut for India

Parvez Rasool receives his India cap before the T20I against England. (Source: BCCI) Parvez Rasool receives his India cap before the T20I against England. (Source: BCCI)

Just three days back, Parvez Rasool was at his home in Kashmir when he received a call that he has to report to Kanpur as he has been picked for the Indian T20I team that will play against England on Thursday.

A surprised Rasool hurried to reach Jammu and then take a flight to Delhi and then to Kanpur to report with the team. He never knew if he would be handed the debut in Kanpur.

On Thursday, he became the first player from Jammu and Kashmir to play for India in a T20 international as India decided to include him in playing XI for the match against England.

He was presented the India cap before the toss in Kanpur and he will be the second spinner in the playing XI alongside Yuzvender Chahal.

Before this, Rasool has played a lone one-day international against Bangladesh in Dhaka back in 2014. He picked up two wickets in his 10 overs and gave away 60 runs. This will be first international match in India.

Rasool has played 37 T20 matches in the domestic circuit and picked up 27 wickets. He has also scored 478 runs in the 31 innings he has got to bat in.

