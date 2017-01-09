Very few captains have achieved what MS Dhoni has, says Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh said that MS Dhoni must have seen it in Virat Kohli to build a team for the 2019 World Cup. (Source: PTI) Yuvraj Singh said that MS Dhoni must have seen it in Virat Kohli to build a team for the 2019 World Cup. (Source: PTI)

Yuvraj Singh said that MS Dhoni has taken the right decision to step down as captain of the Indian team in limited overs cricket. “I think he took a very good decision in stepping down (as captain),” he said in a conversation with bcci.tv, “I’m sure he saw that its time for the next guy to take over and build the team for the 2019 World Cup and he must have seen that in Virat (Kohli).”

Yuvraj also lauded Dhoni’s achievements during his tenure as the Indian skipper. “We have won the T20 World Cup, the ICC World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy and were also the number one Test team under him. I’m not sure how many captains have that,” he said.

Following consistent performances in the Ranji trophy for Punjab, Yuvraj is set to make his comeback into the Indian ODI set-up when they play England on January 15 at Pune.

Those questioning the decision to bring him back have voiced doubts over his fitness on social media due to his long lay off from any international action. Yuvraj Singh admitted that he has had to concentrate more on his fitness due to his age and the changes his body may have gone through due to his battle against cancer.

“I need to be very careful with everything I do. The science of fitness has advanced and that is how we are learning,” he said, “If you see the boys in the Indian team, everybody is training pretty hard and physically fit. Being physically fit is a very important part of improving mental strength.”

India will face England in the first of a three-match ODI series on January 15 at Pune. Virat Kohli, who already has had incredible success as captain of the India Test team, will lead in the ODIs and the three T20s that follow after MS Dhoni announced his decision to step down from the post. Dhoni is part of the team and Kohli had insisted earlier that he remains an integral part of the squad.

