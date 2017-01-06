India selection committee meeting delayed due to ‘logistical issues’

BCCI is without a president and a secretary after a Supreme Court order. (Source: Express file) BCCI is without a president and a secretary after a Supreme Court order. (Source: Express file)

In an unexpected incident, the selection meeting to pick the India squad for the one-day international and T20 international series against England got delayed due to “logistical issues” in Mumbai on Friday. The meeting was scheduled to start at 1230 pm IST at the Board of Control for Cricket in India office.

The confusion was prevailed due to a lack of clarity as to who can be the selectors in the meeting after the Supreme Court on January 2 that removed the board’s president and secretary. Also, the Lodha reforms, which the apex court asked to implement immediately, make two of the current selectors ineligible. Many other office bearers of the board are also ineligible after the court order.

More to follow

