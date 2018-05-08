Ambati Rayudu returns to India ODI squad after two years

Ambati Rayudu has been included in ODI squad. (Source: PTI) Ambati Rayudu has been included in ODI squad. (Source: PTI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the squad for the three-match ODI series against England. Virat Kohli will be leading the side while in-form Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu has made a comeback to the team. Rayudu is making a comeback in the team after two years. He last played an ODI for India in 2016 against Zimbabwe.

The Kings XI Punjab batsman KL Rahul has also been rewarded for his recent performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League while Delhi Daredevils new skipper and Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer have been included in the 17-man squad.

The selection committee has gone with two wicket-keeper batsmen that include MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik. The spin department comprises of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar while the seam bowlers are Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul, Hardik Pandya and Umesh Yadav.

Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar will also have the onus to chip in with runs as well.

Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(wk), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav

