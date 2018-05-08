Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
A painter needs your help for his only child’s expensive liver transplant Sponsored

A painter needs your help for his only child’s expensive liver transplant
Latest News

Ambati Rayudu returns to India ODI squad after two years

Virat Kohli will be leading the side while in-form batsman Ambati Rayudu has made a comeback to the team

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 8, 2018 6:22:04 pm
India vs England, Ind vs Eng, India squad, India tour of England, Ambati Rayudu, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Ambati Rayudu has been included in ODI squad. (Source: PTI)
Related News

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the squad for the three-match ODI series against England. Virat Kohli will be leading the side while in-form Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu has made a comeback to the team. Rayudu is making a comeback in the team after two years. He last played an ODI for India in 2016 against Zimbabwe.

The Kings XI Punjab batsman KL Rahul has also been rewarded for his recent performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League while Delhi Daredevils new skipper and Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer have been included in the 17-man squad.

The selection committee has gone with two wicket-keeper batsmen that include MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik. The spin department comprises of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar while the seam bowlers are Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul, Hardik Pandya and Umesh Yadav.

Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar will also have the onus to chip in with runs as well.

Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(wk), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Match 40 : 08 May, 2018
Rajasthan Royals
VS
Kings XI Punjab
  • 27 mins ago

    Kings XI's chances

    Having never won a game in Jaipur this is a big chance for Kings  XI.…

  • 49 mins ago

    RR need a win

    Rajasthan Royals have won three games and lost six games in this Indian Premier League.…

View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
Neeraj Chopra can throw close to 90m this year 