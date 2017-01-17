India vs England: MS Dhoni sweats it out in the nets ahead of second ODI

MS Dhoni prepares himself to play a destructive innings when India play England in the second ODI in Cuttack. MS Dhoni prepares himself to play a destructive innings when India play England in the second ODI in Cuttack.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, to play his second match after stepping down from the post of captaincy, was busy practising his shots in nets as India set to host England at Cuttack for the second ODI match on Thursday, January 19.

Dhoni, who had a ten year trophy-laden career as India’s captain, practised some aerial shots. He also hit one shot over long-on for a maximum. He is making his intentions clear that the 35-year old will be playing an attacking game.

MS had a disappointing start as he just managed to score six runs from six balls which included a four, in the series opener in Pune on January 15.

After winning the toss, newly appointed captain Virat Kohli asked the tourists to bat first. England rode on Jason Roy, Joe Root and Ben Stokes’ fifty plus scores as they asked the hosts to chase 350 in the second innings.

With a mammoth challenge in front of them, India lost their top order batsmen in quick successions. It was skipper Kohli and Kedar Jadhav, who put up a brilliant show as they shared a 200-run stand and both scored centuries to give India a 1-0 series lead in the three match series.

Kohli’s century had eight fours and five sixes while Jadhav’s knock of 120 had 12 fours and four maximums.

With huge pressure off from Dhoni, Cuttack crowd will be hoping for some firework from their former captain.

The 35-year-old captained India in 199 ODIs and went on to win 110 of them. He only lost 74. Also, he is the only captain to win all three ICC trophies together – ICC Champions Trophy, 50-over World Cup and T20 World Cup.

