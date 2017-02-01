India vs England: MS Dhoni hits maiden T20I half-century in 66th innings

MS Dhoni’s aggregate of 1153 runs was most by any batsman without a single fifty in T20 Internationals. (Source: PTI) MS Dhoni’s aggregate of 1153 runs was most by any batsman without a single fifty in T20 Internationals. (Source: PTI)

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored his maiden T20 half-century against England in the third and the final T20 international match in Bangalore.

The 35-year old batsman found the fence four times and cleared it twice. He surpassed his previous best score of 48 not out, which he had scored against Australia in 2012.

Inspite of playing 75 T20s matches and 1153 runs in the shortest format, he had never scored a half century in T20Is.

Playing the series decider, Virat Kohli once again lost the toss and the visiting captain Eoin morgan asked the hosts to bat first at the Chinaswamy stadium. Team India lost skipper Kohli in the second over but opener KL Rahul and Suresh Raina put up a 61-run stand for the second wicket partnership before Rahul was bowled by Ben Stokes.

Dhoni, who generally comes four down at number five, promoted himself and came in after Rahul’s dismissal. Then he shared a 55-run stand with Raina for the third wicket.

Raina, who had scored 34 and 7 runs in the previous two matches, smashed two fours and five sixes to bring up his fourth T20 fifty.

Also, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni forged a 57-run partnership for the fourth wicket which helped the hosts post 202 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd