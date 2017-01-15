India vs England: MS Dhoni asked for review before Virat Kohli, gets it right

MS Dhoni has had 361 dismissals in his ODI career. (Source: bcci.tv) MS Dhoni has had 361 dismissals in his ODI career. (Source: bcci.tv)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, playing his first match after stepping down as the limited overs captain, continued his luck behind the wickets as he caught Jason Roy of third umpires referral.

Opener Roy was looking to be in fine touch as he scored a quick-fire 73 off just 61 balls. It was then that he edged the ball off Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni collected the ball with ease behind the stumps. However, the umpire was doubtful whether the batsman had edged it but the former captain was clear and went for TV referral straight away.

As Dhoni is no longer the captain, it is Virat Kohli, who has to request for the review. Kohli was confident with Dhoni’s call and asked the umpire to go upstairs.

It was the first time that DRS was involved in an ODI series in India. England’s 350 is their best first innings score against India in this format.

The series opener against England is MS Dhoni’s 284th one-day international match. He is the first Indian wicketkeeper to have over 350 dismissals to his name in the 50-overs format.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd