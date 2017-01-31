India vs England: MS Dhoni calls fourth umpire to change non-working bail

MS Dhoni has played 75 T20 internationals and has scored 1153 runs. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni has played 75 T20 internationals and has scored 1153 runs. (Source: AP)

India levelled the three-match series with a five run win over England in a nail-biting thriller in Nagpur on January 29. Jasprit Bumrah and veteran pacer Ashish Nehra helped India clinch a crucial win against the Eoin Morgan-led side.

After just putting up 143 on the scorecard, team India had a dueling challenge of defending their total against the strong English batting line-up. During the second innings, MS Dhoni, who recently stepped down from the captaincy post, stopped the game.

The former Indian skipper asked the umpires to have a look at the bails as one of them stopped working in the middle of the game. This forced umpire Anil Chaudhary to call for a replacement of a bail, so as to ensure fair play.

It was the first time in cricket history that a bail was changed during a game. The game was halted for around five minutes and it showed good presence of mind from the Indian wicket-keeper.

Dhoni has played 75 T20 internationals for India and tops the list of having most number (63) of dismissals by a wicketkeeper. Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal (60) and Denesh Ramdin (51) of West Indies are placed second and third, respectively, in the list.

