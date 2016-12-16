India vs England: Moeen Ali impressive run with bat continues, hits fifth Test ton in Chennai

Moeen Ali was dropped on zero by KL Rahul. (Source: AP) Moeen Ali was dropped on zero by KL Rahul. (Source: AP)

Moeen Ali has got to his fifth Test ton on Day 1 of the final Test between India and England. He came on when Alastair Cook was dismissed for the fifth time in the series by Ravindra Jadeja. England were in a sticky situation at the time having already lost both their openers for 21 runs. Most of them was because of some irresponsible shot making by England. Moeen Ali himself had yet to open his account when the bearded left-hander lazily flicked Jadeja to midwicket where Lokesh Rahul misjudged his jump and let the ball burst through his closing hands.

Since then, England have looked solid with the bat and dominated India in the second session. Moeen Ali has been instrumental in this rebuilding process, first with a 146-run partnership with Joe Root and then with an 86 run partnership with Jonny Bairstow. Root himself was on his way to a century but came short by 12 runs when he was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. His dismissal was confirmed only after a review and he looked pretty unhappy when the decision went against him.

Moeen Ali stuck on and managed to anchor the innings alongwith Jonny Bairstow, Bairstow departed while on 49, becoming Jadeja’s third wicket of the day. This is Ali’s second century in the series. The first came in the first Test at Rajkot.

England are looking to salvage some pride in the Chennai Test having already lost the series 3-0. India on the other hand are looking to extend their unbeaten run to 18 Test matches, thus making a new record in the the history of the team in the longest format.

