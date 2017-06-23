India vs England Live Streaming ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: What time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

England will be upbeat as they are the hosts, India, on the other hand, will be riding high on confidence. England will be upbeat as they are the hosts, India, on the other hand, will be riding high on confidence.

Hosts of the ICC Women’s World Cup, England will square off against India in the second match of the tournament. India will be riding high on confidence as they have won 16 out of the 17 games that they have played before this. However, the hosts will not be the one to back down and would surely seek a win to begin their campaign on a positive note.

When is the match between India and England?

The second T20 match between England and South Africa will be played on Friday, June 23, 2017.

What time is the match between India and England?

The second T2O match between India and England begins at 9:30 PM IST (Friday night). The toss is scheduled to go for a spin 30 minutes before the players walk out to the middle. Before that, you may tune in on Starsports, Hotstar for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the match between India and England being played?

The second T20 match between England and South Africa will be played at County Ground, Taunton

How do I follow the second T20 match between India and England live?

The match between India and England can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

