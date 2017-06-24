India vs England Live Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: India take on hosts England in opener

India vs England Live Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj-led India take on England in their first game. India vs England Live Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj-led India take on England in their first game.

After the three weeks of action from the men in the Champions Trophy, action in ICC events and in England shifts to the Women’s World Cup and the hosts will get things underway against India who are eyeing their first title in the extravaganza that all began in 1973. If form is any consideration, India come into it brimming with confidence as the Mithali Raj-led side are on a 16 match unbeaten streak. England, on the other side, haven’t played an international game in over six months! The weather could play spoilsport at Derby. Catch live score and updates from India vs England in ICC Women’s World Cup 2017.

India vs England, Live Cricket Score and Updates: We’re moving towards the toss. The first of the tournament as the hosts England take on India who come into the tournament with a staggering run and creating records along the way. After choosing not to play Pakistan in a series, the women were forced into playing the qualifiers and they came out in flying colours in them. But the real test begins now for the Mithali Raj captained side. How will they fare? We will know when the first ball is bowled at 3 PM IST.

1420 hrs IST: The teams are getting ready for the start.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd