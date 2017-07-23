India vs England, Live Cricket Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 Final: India to bowl first after England win toss at Lord’s; teams unchanged

India vs England Live, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, final: India play their second women’s World Cup final on Sunday. (Source: AP) India vs England Live, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, final: India play their second women’s World Cup final on Sunday. (Source: AP)

Mithali Raj-led Indian side is all set to take on England at Lord’s in the final of ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. This is the second instance in the history of the game where India will be playing a women’s World Cup final. They last achieved the feat in 2005 under the captaincy of Mithali. They marched into the final after beating Australia by 36 runs in the semi-final at Derby in a rain-curtailed match. Harmanpreet Kaur’s heroics with the bat played key role in making India register a berth in finale. She scored an unbeaten 171 off just 115 balls. On the other side, England made it to the final after beating South Africa in a close encounter. Catch live scores and updates from India vs England in ICC Women’s World Cup 2017.

India vs England, ICC Women’s World Cup Final Live Score and Updates: England have won the toss and chosen to bat first. No changes to the teams. “Whatever happens today, it will be a special day,” says Heather Knight. “We would’ve batted first as well, but our seamers are back in form, they’ll relish bowling upfront,” says Mithali.

TEAMS:

England XI: Laura Winfield, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Taylor (wk), Heather Knight*, Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Jenny Gunn, Anya Shrubsole, Laura Marsh, Alex Hartley

India XI: Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

