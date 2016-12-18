KL Rahul the hero, India claw back into contest: Who said what on Twitter

Menu
KL Rahul fell agonisingly short of his maiden Test double hundred as he helped India to 391 for four on Day 3.

KL Rahul became the second Indian to get out at 199.

KL Rahul missed out on a double century as India posted 391 for 4 in their first innings at stumps on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test against England in Chennai on Sunday. The hosts now trail England by 86 runs.

Rahul, who looked poised to reach his maiden Test double hundred, was dismissed for 199 when he chased a wide delivery from Adil Rashid and lobbed it to Jos Buttler in the covers.

In his innings, Rahul smashed 16 fours and three sixes. The opener was dejected after being dismissed and had his hands on his head. He was visibly disappointed while walking back to the pavillion.

Rahul’s 199 runs put India in a strong position in the fifth Test as the hosts are just 86 runs behind England’s first innings score of 477, and have six wickets in the kitty.

Rahul registered century stands with Parthiv Patel and Karun Nair, who was unbeaten on 71 at close of play with Murali Vijay at the other end. The social media was abuzz after Rahul’s innings and congratulated the batsman for his effort. While some congratulated him, others asked him to be proud of the innings in which he showed great resilience and spirit.

India have already won the five-match series against England.

