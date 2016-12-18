India vs England: KL Rahul scores fourth Test ton, first in India

KL Rahul scored his fourth Test ton for India. (Source: Reuters) KL Rahul scored his fourth Test ton for India. (Source: Reuters)

He may have missed two Tests of this series but KL Rahul showed his class when he batted for India in the fifth Test in Chennai against England by scoring his fourth Test century and the first in India.

The opener played a scintillating knock and led India’s solid reply to England’s first innings score of 477 on day three. This was Rahul’s fourth innings in this series.

Coming out to open the innings for India on day two, KL Rahul had finished unbeaten on 30 at stumps on day two but he came on day three at the Chepauk and continued his good work. He smoked two sixes and eight boundaries in his knock.

This is Rahul’s fourth Test century and first in India. He has only one half-century in his Test career so far. He reached his century with a overthrow.

Rahul pushed one through the mid-wicket and pushed for a single. The throw resulted in two more runs which gave Rahul his century. The Indian opener reached his century off 171 balls.

The in-form opener had missed two Tests of the New Zealand series with a hamstring injury and later missed the first Test against England in Rajkot because of the same.

He played the second Test in Visakhapatnam but was forced to his the Mohali Test with another injury. He returned for the Mumbai Test but failed to score more than 24 runs in the only innings he batted.

Before this, Rahul has scored one century each in Australia, Sri Lanka and West Indies. He is playing his 11th Test for India and has scored more than 600 runs for India.

KL Rahul has already scored a century in ODIs and T20Is. He has reached the three figure mark in each format of the game with a six.

