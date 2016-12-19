India vs England: Karun Nair scores maiden Test ton in Chennai

Karun Nair made his maiden Test ton for India in Chennai. (Source: AP) Karun Nair made his maiden Test ton for India in Chennai. (Source: AP)

There have been numerous stories that cricket can provide. Karun Nair had one when he was run-out for four runs in his first ever Test innings for India. His captain Virat Kohli called for a single but England’s Jos Buttler was quick with a direct hit to run-out Nair. That was more than three weeks ago in Mohali when India and England were playing the third Test match.

In Chennai, where India and England are playing the fifth and final Test of the series, Karun Nair brought up his maiden Test century for India and helped his team to a strong position in the match.

India vs England Live Score

The middle-order batsman got to the three-figure mark with a boundary through point region and off 185 balls.

Before the start of the series, there was lot of doubt if Nair will be able to make his debut for India. But he did only in the third match. He not picked in the playing XI for the first two Tests in Rajkot and Visakhapatnam respectively.

Karun Nair became the 287th player from India to make his Test debut and it only after his Karnataka teammate and India opener KL Rahul was injured in Mohali. On Sunday, both were batting for India in Chennai. While KL Rahul was dismissed one run short of a deserved double hundred, Nair also made sure he reaches the three-figure mark.

Nair has played 37 first-class matches and scored 2845 runs at an impressive average of 52.68. Ever since he broke into the Karnataka Ranji team, Nair has been on the India radar.

The Karnataka batsman has impressed one and all with his batting ever since he broke into the Ranji team in 2013-14. That season was fruitful for him as well. He helped his team end a 15-year wait for a Ranji title. He scored centuries in the quarter-final and semi-final.

In the IPL, Nair was bought by Delhi Daredevils for a whopping four crore rupees which is significant given his base price was Rs 10 lakh. He had already established himself as a T20 cricketer during his stint with the Rajasthan Royals, where he even opened the batting.

KL Rahul got his first India call up in 2015 when he was asked to join the team in Sri Lanka in place of Murali Vijay but he did not make his debut there.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd