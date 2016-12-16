India vs England: Joe Root expresses unhappiness after given out by DRS

Joe Root made 88 runs in the first innings of the fifth Test against India. (Source: AP) Joe Root made 88 runs in the first innings of the fifth Test against India. (Source: AP)

Controversial decisions in cricket are not new and it was a similar sight in Chennai. During the fifth Test between India and England, controversy took over proceedings for a brief moment.

England batsman Joe Root was batting fluently and had scored his 11th Test fifty against India, atleast one each in the 10 Tests he has played against India. During the 55th over of the England innings, Ravindra Jadeja was bowling to Root.

India vs England Live Score

The England batsman was on 88 when he attempted a sweep off Jadeja. It was a wide and a flat delivery from the bowler. After Parthiv Patel collected the ball, bowler Jadeja and Virat Kohli, at slips, went up for an appeal but Parthiv did not show interest.

Umpire said not out to which Kohli decided to review. As the third umpire reviewed it, it showed a spike on the UltraEdge and almost at the same time, Root’s bat was hitting the ground.

Third umpire, after investing a lot of time in replays, decided it was a bottom edge and not the bat hitting the ground. He overturned the on-field umpire’s decision and Root was given caught behind for 88.

As soon as the umpire changed his decision, Root was not happy at all and was seen shaking his head while leavinf the field. Though replays showed a gap between the ground and bat when the ball hit the bat, Root didn’t feel he edged it.

It could have been a very thin that Root didn’t feel or can be bat hitting the ground. But Root had to go and leave England, who were trying to make some quick runs. This gave India a breakthrough at a crucial moment, just before Tea.