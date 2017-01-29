India beat England in second T20I by five runs, level series 1-1

Ashish Nehra and Jasprit Bumrah’s performance in the death overs ensured that India completed a remarkable victory in the second T20I against England. (Source: AP) Ashish Nehra and Jasprit Bumrah’s performance in the death overs ensured that India completed a remarkable victory in the second T20I against England. (Source: AP)

India won the second T20I against England in Nagpur in dramatic fashion. Defending a relatively small target of 145, India managed to restrict England to 139/6. The three match T20I series is now level 1-1.

England had won the toss and elected to bowl first. Skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul opened the batting for the hosts. Kohli was yet again dismissed quickly having put just 21 runs on the board. India was reduced to three men down with just 69 runs on the scorecard, but KL Rahul scored a quickfire 71 off 47 balls. England managed to keep India in check in the death overs with the hosts putting just 36 runs on the board between the 15th and 20th over. Chris Jordan claimed three wickets while Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid and Tymal Mills shared a wicket each.

England got off to a shaky start and were a wicket down for just 22 runs on board. Incredibly, Ashish Nehra, the man who got the breakthrough, followed it up with a second consecutive dismissal with that of Jason Roy. England’s in-form skipper Eoin Morgan was then dismissed and the visitors were 65/3 after 10 overs.

It seemed like England were in troubled waters when the big hitting Ben Stokes was dismissed from a beast of a delivery by Amit Mishra but it was declared a no-ball. Stokes punished India dearly and struck up a 51-run-partnership with Joe Root for the fourth wicket. Ashish Nehra was the man who took his wicket but the damage was already done and England only needed 29 runs to win from 21 balls with seven wickets remaining.

But his wicket turned out to be the turning point as after that, England managed to put up 22 runs on the board despite the likes of Joe Root and Jost Buttler being on the crease. Nehra and Jasprit Bumrah’s death over bowling meant that India managed to keep England at bay and the pressure mounted on the visitors. They also lost the wicket of Joe Root in this period. Jost Buttler departed in the second last delivery of the last over bowled by Bumrah and India completed a reamrkable 5-run victory.

