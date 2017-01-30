India vs England: At the death, Jasprit Bumrah keeps India alive

In his last over, with England needing only eight runs, Jasprit Bumrah (R) nailed Joe Root and Jos Buttler. (Source: Reuters) In his last over, with England needing only eight runs, Jasprit Bumrah (R) nailed Joe Root and Jos Buttler. (Source: Reuters)

IN MANY ways, Jasprit Bumrah doesn’t necessarily fit the stereotype of a modern-day young Indian cricketer. He’s not the most athletically built or gifted. His is robust-framed, at the most. He can often be sluggish on the field and captains feel obliged to hide him. To boot, he doesn’t have the safest hands in the outfield either.

Still, over the last 12 months, it’s safe to say that the name Jasprit Bumrah has been among the earliest to get inked into every Indian playing XI in the shorter formats. Probably right after Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. The reason being that he’s not just emerged as India’s most dependable high-pressure exponent with the ball in hand in that time, but has grown into being counted among the best at this singular art in the world.

On Sunday at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) stadium in Nagpur, he showed just why by orchestrating a remarkable five-run victory while conceding just a single and a bye in the final over of the match. With Ashish Nehra conceding a four and a six in his last three deliveries while bowling the penultimate over of England’s run-chase, Bumrah was left with only eight to defend of over No.20. It was a scenario where you would always go with the batting team, and especially so in this case considering England had Joe Root and Jos Buttler leading their charge.

But if you saw Bumrah walk up to his mark at the start of the over, you wouldn’t have thought so. Because he didn’t seem to think so. He looked as nonplussed and unencumbered as ever, blowing air into his palms to dry the moisture out before gripping the ball and running in like it was any other day, any other match. This is what Bumrah thrives on after all. This is where Bumrah comes into his own.

It had been a mixed kind of innings from Root till that point. He had looked rather at ease while in the company of Ben Stokes. With Stokes taking charge, Root could focus on playing his natural game, nudging and pushing balls around while running hard and getting the stroke-maker on strike. But as Stokes left, so did Root’s rhythm. And coming into the final-over joust against Bumrah, Root didn’t quite look at his comfortable best. But the situation of the match still seemed to favour Root and England.

Unlucky Root

Bumrah drew first blood though. Root was trapped lbw even if replays showed that he had gotten an inside-edge before the ball hit pad. In walked Moeen Ali. He was greeted with a slower one that he got an under-edge to before scampering for a single. It also meant Buttler was on strike. He had struck Nehra for two mighty boundaries in the previous over to grab the initiative for his team. Now was his chance to finish it off.

But all he could do was swing wildly and miss a perfectly bowled off-cutter that snuck from under his bat. Now it was England who were under pressure. Like he’s done so often in his young career, Bumrah had quietly turned the match on its head. He would tilt the scales completely with his next delivery as he followed up two slower deliveries with a full-paced length delivery that skidded past Buttler’s horizontal bat-face and crashed into the stumps. Bumrah had now more or less sealed the game already. But he laid the finishing touches in style by beating wild swings from both Chris Jordan and Ali to level the series for India.

Vintage Nehra

Bumrah might have shown that he’s fast-turning into the MS Dhoni version of the last-over finisher with ball in hand. But he and Nehra had commenced the turnaround much before the match got into the last over. England needed 32 from their last four overs. In some ways, the match shouldn’t have even gone into a shootout. But it is here that Nehra that showed his vintage class. Long before Bumrah came along, it was he that captain after captain had turned to whenever they needed someone calm under pressure to finish off a game.

Nehra had already played a role in pegging England back early with the new-ball. He had dismissed openers Sam Billings and Jason Roy off consecutive deliveries. But by the time he returned for this second spell, Stokes seemed to be smashing his team towards a comfortable series win. India needed him out of the way. And like he does in these moments, Nehra did just that. He not only got rid of Stokes but also gave away only five runs. Twenty-seven now off 18. All Root and Buttler could manage was a mere three runs with two coming off the sixth delivery. But little did they know that Bumrah was just getting warmed-up.

He still had an even more sensational over up his sleeve, one that made sure England will have to wait till Bangalore to see whether they go back with any silverware at all in tow.