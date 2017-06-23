India vs England, ICC Women’s World Cup Preview: In-form India hold the edge over hosts

While England will be upbeat as they are the hosts, India, on the other hand, has comprehensively won its last four ODI series and during this period, has secured wins in 16 out of the 17 games that they have played. While England will be upbeat as they are the hosts, India, on the other hand, has comprehensively won its last four ODI series and during this period, has secured wins in 16 out of the 17 games that they have played.

In match 2 of the ICC Women’s World Cup hosts, England will square off against India at the County Ground, Derby. Going into the match India will be confident as it boasts of a 16 match unbeaten ODI streak. India has won its last four ODI series and during this period, has managed to secure wins in 16 out of the 17 games that they have played.

The batting will once again revolve around skipper Mithali Raj who has been in prolific form of late. In her last 15 innings, Mithali Raj has scored 833 runs at an average of 104.12. In the recent warm-up match, Raj once again hit a fluent 85. The return of 20-year-old opener Smriti Mandhana is another boost for the Indian side as she has the capability to see off the new ball and then take the attack to the opposition bowlers. In conditions suitable to pace and swing the Indian team will rely upon Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey to get the initial breakthroughs. Ekta Bisht will lead the spin department.

Hence, confidence will surely be high in the Indian dressing room. They will also hold the edge over their opponents based on the current run of form.

Hosts England will be led by Heather Knight who is fit and raring to go. After a disappointing outing in the last T20 World Cup, England has rebuilt their team and focussed on youth and exuberance. Since England will be banking on home advantage, the English pacers- Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt and Beth Langston will have a crucial role to play. While the likes of Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson will lead the charge with the willow. Interestingly, one statistic which augurs well for the hosts is that on both the occasions when it hosted the World Cup (1973 and 1993), England won it twice.

India Women squad: Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Sushma Verma, Mansi Joshi, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Nuzhat Parween, Smriti Mandhana

England Women squad: Heather Knight(c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Jenny Gunn, Alex Hartley, Danielle Hazell, Beth Langston, Laura Marsh, Anya Shrubsole, Natalie Sciver, Sarah Taylor, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt, Lauren Winfield

Australia Women

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd