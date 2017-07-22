India vs England, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Tickets sold out for the final at Lord’s

India defeated England by 34 runs in the opening match of the tournament. (Source: Reuters) India defeated England by 34 runs in the opening match of the tournament. (Source: Reuters)

As India prepare to face hosts England in the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 final on Sunday, the tournament saw its record broken as all the tickets for the match have been sold out.

Coming from cricket-loving nations, both the teams have enjoyed immense support throughout the tournament. Around 27,000 are expected to flock the stadium to support their respective teams in the final. More than 4,000 packed into Bristol to watch England beat Australia in the group stages while India-Pakistan sold out in Derby the week before.

It will be the biggest crowd ever to attend an ICC Women’s World match. Many records were shattered in the ongoing tournament as it enjoyed record-breaking global TV audiences during the group stages. Cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag also encouraged and praised the girls for their performance before and during the tournament.

India will go into the match confident after their win against defending champions Australia on Thursday. Before that, they sent New Zealand home to secure a place in the semi-finals. England will also look to dominate as they have won all their matches so far except the opening one.

The last time the two teams met, India defeated England by 34 runs. India will be eyeing their first trophy of the tournament.

