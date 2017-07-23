India vs England, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Oldest living England women’s cricketer rings Lord’s bell

Eileen Ash rung the bell at Lord’s before the final of Women’s World Cup. (Source: ICC) Eileen Ash rung the bell at Lord’s before the final of Women’s World Cup. (Source: ICC)

105-year-old Eileen Ash rang the bell at Lord’s prior to the all important ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 final between India and England on Sunday. She is England’s oldest living former women’s cricketer. The ringing of the five-minute bell by an international cricketer, administrator or well-known enthusiast of the sport was introduced in 2007 and has since become a much-anticipated tradition.

The bell, located outside the Bowlers’ Bar in the annexe to the Pavilion at Lord’s, is rung to signify the start of play, and it is considered a great honour to be invited to ring it on the morning of a big game.

India played their second World Cup final in the history of women’s cricket after they defeated Australia in the semi-final at Derby on Thursday. Harmanpreet’s blistering knock of 171* saw India post 281/4 in 42 overs in a rain-curtailed match and later, the Indian bowlers bundled out for 245 to win the match by 36 runs.

The last time India made it to the finals was back in 2005 under the captaincy of Mithali Raj but they lost to Australia. India won five out of their seven round-robin matches and we now take a look at their road to final in this particular edition. They first defeated England and later followed it by wins against West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. But Mithali’s troops were in a spot of bother as they faced two defeats against Australia and South Africa on the trot and required to win against New Zealand.

Mithali’s troops though didn’t waste the opportunity as they thumped New Zealand to get through to semi-final stage.

