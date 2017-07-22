India vs England, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 final: India women slog it out ahead of big finale; Arjun Tendulkar bowls in the nets

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun bowls to Indian women batters in the nets. Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun bowls to Indian women batters in the nets.

India women’s team made a place in the final of ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 after beating Australia at Derby on Thursday. They will now play England in the title clash at Lord’s on Sunday. This is the second time in the history of women’s cricket when India have made it to the final of a World Cup. The last time they achieved the feat was back in 2005.

Mithali Raj’s troops aren’t leaving a stone unturned and they have been sweating it out in the nets ahead of their big game. India marched into the final of the tournament after riding on a blistering unbeaten knock of 171 runs by Harmanpreet Kaur against Australia in a rain-curtailed semi-final. In a match that was reduced to 42 overs a side, India posted 281/3 in allotted 42 overs and later bundled out the Meg Lanning-led side for 245 to win the match by 36 runs.

Recently, in a video posted on social media, Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun was seen bowling to Veda Krishnamurthy during their net session.

Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun, is one of the net bowlers for India women today. Bowling t Veda here. #WWC17 @ESPNcricinfo pic.twitter.com/M37es7GINf — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 22, 2017

Mithali’s side began their World Cup 2017 campaign against England and will play them again in the finals. They took on hosts England in their first match of the tournament at Derby and stamped authority after winning the match by 35 runs. Batting first, India scored 281/3 in 50 overs. Openers Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana and captain Mithali Raj chipped in with individual half-centuries. Later, England were bowled out for 246 in 47.3 overs.

