India vs England, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj creates unique record with 7th consecutive fifty

Mithali Raj score 71 runs for India against England. (Source: AP) Mithali Raj score 71 runs for India against England. (Source: AP)

India opened their ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 campaign against England at Derby. England won the toss and elected to field. The Indian women made merry batting first. The top three batswomen scored fifty each and India posted a big total of 281 for the loss of three wickets.

Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj were the three players to score half-centuries for India. While the first two scored 86 and 90 respectively, Raj made 71 for India.

En route to her 71, Raj scored her seventh consecutive half-century which was also a record for most consecutive fifties by a player. The previous best was six consecutive half-centuries by four other batswomen including Mithali.

Raj’s seven consecutive half-century innings include 70 not out against Sri Lanka, 64 against South Africa, 73 not out against Bangladesh, 51 not out against South Africa, 54 against South Africa, 62 not out against South Africa and 71 against England on Saturday.

The three other batswomen who have scored six consecutive half-centuries except Mithali Raj are Lindsay Reeler of Australia, Ellyse Perry of Australia and Charlotte Edwards of England.

Mithali Raj has played 177 one-day international matches for India and scored 5781 runs at an average of more than 52.

